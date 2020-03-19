Clemson Basketball Flashback: Horace Grant

Former Clemson Basketball graduate Horace Grant was the 1986-87 ACC Player of the Year, a second team All-American, an NBA All-Star and a four-time NBA Champion.

Grant, who played all for years at Clemson, is the most decorated and accomplished basketball player in Clemson Basketball history.

His freshman year, he averaged six points a game and went on to average 21 points by his final year. In his senior season, he led the Clemson Tigers to the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed but lost to Missouri State in the first round.

Raised in Mitchell, Georgia, Grant grew up with his twin brother playing basketball. His brother, Harvey, also played in the NBA.

Horace went to school in Sparta, Georgia and made a name for himself there. Clemson recruited him and he started nine games his freshman year. He averaged 19.2 minutes per game his freshman year, but by his senior year he averaged 32.6 minutes.

Grant was the tenth overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft to the Chicago Bulls. He was a vital part in the Bulls first three championships with Michael Jordan and head coach Phil Jackson. Before it was Dennis Rodman and the Bulls, Grant was their power forward and vital piece of the organization.

After his stint of three championships with Bulls, he signed with the Orlando Magic and joined all-time greats Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

Grant made an instant impact with the Magic and showed out — especially in the playoffs, as he helped the 1994-95 Orlando Magic make it to the NBA Finals with a shot in the final seconds that won the game against the Boston Celtics. However, the Magic ended up being swept in the Finals to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Grant played with the Magic until he was traded in 1999 to the Seattle SuperSonics for Dale Ellis and other players. He played one season with Supersonics, but was soon traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Lakers, he helped Kobe Bryant and O'Neal win another ring in 2001 — Grant's fourth ring, and all were with Jackson at the helm.

Grant played in the league until 2004, as a backup to Lakers then forward Karl Malone. He retired after the Finals loss to the Pistons.

Horace Grant has three nephews; Jerian, Jerami, and Jerai. Jerai played collegiately at Clemson and is now playing overseas. Jerian and Jerami have both been to the NBA, with Jerami having a big role with the Denver Nuggets.