Clemson Basketball to Take on BYU Under the Bright Lights of Madison Square Garden
The Clemson Tigers announced that they are set to face off with the Brigham Young University Cougars for the upcoming season. These two top teams will compete in New York City at Madison Square Garden during the Jimmy V Men’s Classic.
The Jimmy V Men’s classic is one of the best non-conference showdowns in collegiate hoops. It will be a double header on Tuesday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The second game features the last three national champions: Florida University Gators and the University of Connecticut Huskies. They will battle immediately following the end of the Tigers game.
The late Jim Valvano was a legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Per their official website, The V Foundation for Cancer Research was created in 1993 to honor Valvano and all proceeds of their events go towards cancer research, including the Classic.
Head Coach Brad Brownell spoke on what an honor it is to be invited to the Classic. According to the Tigers’ website he said, “It’s a great honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic and help raise funds for the fight against cancer.”
This is the second invite they have received and the first since the 1997-98 season. At the time the Classic was played in East Rutherford, N.J. and the Tigers' won a hard fought battle with Seton Hall, 62-59.
The Tigers are 2-0 versus the Cougars and this will be the first time that they have matched up since the 1990 NCAA Tournament. Clemson has played at the Garden five times and they are 2-3.
In last year’s season the Tigers had an impressive 27-7 overall record. Their season came to a close after a nail biter in the NCAA Tournament against McNeese State University. BYU made it a little further into the Tournament and their year came to a close after a struggle against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The matchup between these two teams should be a great one and the anticipation for next year just hit an all-time high.