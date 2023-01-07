Clemson Battles Pitt for Sole Possession of First Place in ACC

Clemson has an opportunity to end the day in sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, should the Tigers win at Pittsburgh in a conference showdown that begins at 4 p.m.

The Tigers and Panthers are both 4-0 in the league, tied at the top of the conference and play an unexpected critical game in the first week of January.

Clemson, facing its second consecutive road game, is 12-3 overall on the season and is coming off a 68-65 win at Virginia Tech on Jan. 4. Pitt (11-4) also won 68-65 in a home game against Virginia on Jan. 3.

Game notes

— The game will be televised by ESPN2 and broadcast on the radio at 105.5 The Roar.

— The Tigers are a 3.5-point underdog to favorite Pitt, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— Clemson is 4-0 in ACC play for the third time in school history and the first time since the 1996-97 season. The Tigers haven't started 5-0 since 1986-87.

— The Panthers have never started 5-0 in ACC play, but they have won at least their first five games in the Big East four times.

— Clemson is shooting 38.84% from the 3-point line, which ranks 14th nationally and first in the ACC.

— Senior forward Hunter Tyson is averaging a double-double (15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds per game).

— Blake Hinson leads the Panthers and ranks sixth in the conference at 17.0 points per game. He's posted 14 double-figure scoring games.

— Pitt is 11-3-1 against the spread this season. Clemson is 8-7.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/