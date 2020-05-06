Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered the NCAA transfer portal, AllClemson.com confirmed with multiple sources Wednesday.

Matt Zenitz of al.com first reported the rising junior’s decision.

Jemison, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season for head coach Brad Brownell.

The 7-footer played 30 games with one start and averaged 8.4 minutes off the bench.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Jemison averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest.

Jemison’s departure, should he remain in the transfer portal and end up at another school, will open up more playing time for forward P.J. Hall, the prize recruit of the 2020 class.

Hall is expected to make an immediate impact with his inside-outside game, especially if Aamir Simms doesn’t pull out of the NBA draft.

Jemison was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 center in the state of Alabama, according to ESPN's recruiting rankings, and was slowed early in his career by injury.

There are over 850 college basketball players currently in the transfer portal. Jemison is the only Clemson player on last year's roster to enter it so far in this offseason.