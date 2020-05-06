AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Trey Jemison Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Brad Senkiw

Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered the NCAA transfer portal, AllClemson.com confirmed with multiple sources Wednesday.

Matt Zenitz of al.com first reported the rising junior’s decision.

Jemison, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season for head coach Brad Brownell.

The 7-footer played 30 games with one start and averaged 8.4 minutes off the bench.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Jemison averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest.

Jemison’s departure, should he remain in the transfer portal and end up at another school, will open up more playing time for forward P.J. Hall, the prize recruit of the 2020 class.

Hall is expected to make an immediate impact with his inside-outside game, especially if Aamir Simms doesn’t pull out of the NBA draft. 

Jemison was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 center in the state of Alabama, according to ESPN's recruiting rankings, and was slowed early in his career by injury. 

There are over 850 college basketball players currently in the transfer portal. Jemison is the only Clemson player on last year's roster to enter it so far in this offseason.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brownell Adds Some Size With 2020 Recruiting Class

Brad Brownell's 2020 recruiting class was his best to date at Clemson, but still ranked only ninth best in the ACC. Can PJ Hall, the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in South Carolina, come in and help the Tigers get over the hump, and to the NCAA Tournament.

JP-Priester

Will Shipley: Clemson Gives Me Opportunity To Win National Championships

Clemson was able to secure a commitment from five star running back Will Shipley on Tuesday, and the opportunity for his family to get to see him play for championships played a crucial role in his decision.

JP-Priester

"Best Is the Standard" Has a Deep Meaning

That phrase can be seen inside the Clemson Tigers’ indoor facility, the new football complex and the coaches’ offices. But while it may be simple for some, for head coach Dabo Swinney the phrase has a much deeper meaning.

Zach Lentz

Five Star Running Back Will Shipley Commits To Tigers

Five star running back Will Shipley, the top all-purpose back in the country, committed to Clemson on Tuesday, giving Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their tenth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class

JP-Priester

An Official Visit Just Means More at Clemson

The Clemson Tigers lost 5-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman because of rule that stops commits from taking visits once they commit, and were recently eliminated from 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams list. But what is it about Clemson's recruiting process that has them at the top of the nation year after year.

Zach Lentz

Swinney on Carman: ‘Not Much He Can’t Do’

Running blocking and pass protecting for the Clemson Tigers offensive line might just be junior Jackson Carman’s second best skill.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Former Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons Donates 60,000 Meals in Arizona

Brad Senkiw

Can Brownell And The Tigers Take A Step Forward Next Season

Brad Brownell and Clemson hope to build of of the positives from last season and get back to the NCAA Tournament

JP-Priester

With Academic Year Over, Here's a Look at What Clemson Athletics Accomplished

Before we turn our attention to rebuilding and preparing for the 2020-21 season, let’s take a look back at highlights and superlatives for Clemson athletics, including football, basketball and baseall, in 2019-20.

Brad Senkiw

The key to Clemson's recent dominance? The 2012 Orange Bowl

How West Virginia football's 70-33 Orange Bowl victory gave way to the best decade in Clemson football history

Christopher Hall