Clemson Falls at Home to Virginia 85-50

No. 18 Virginia came into Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday night and breezed by No. 12 Clemson 85-50.

After having to pause team activities due to safety protocols more than a week ago, the Tigers looked like a team that had not played in over ten days in a 85-50 loss to No. 18 Virginia on Saturday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Cavaliers opened the game on a 19-2 run and No. 12 Clemson was never able to recover as the Tigers have now lost 11 straight to Virginia, a streak that dates back to the 2012-13 season.

"You know we just didn't get it done and we need to get back to practice," Brownell said. "I didn't think our defense was very good at all. You know, and again, credit to those guys they made a couple of guarded shots, but we had some terrible breakdowns. A lot of credit goes to Virginia they just, I mean, they smashed us."

On a night in which baskets were hard to come by for the home team, Clemson shot 40% from the field but were able to hit on just 5-23 from behind the arc. Freshman P.J. Hall led the team in scoring with 8 points, and Hunter Tyson and John Newman III each had 7 points.

"Before the pause, obviously we were playing really good basketball," Tyson said ".But that pause kind of made us lose our edge a little bit. There was definitely some rust. That is to be expected when you have five days of no practice or however many it was."

After coming in shooting 36% from three, Virginia shot 56% from the beyond the arc and 61% from the field. Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae each scored 14 points for the Cavaliers, with Trey Murphy III adding 13, and Jay Huff and Kihei Clark each adding 12, to give Virginia five players that reached double figures in scoring.

Clemson falls to 9-2 on the season and 3-2 in ACC play while Virginia moves to 9-2 and 5-0 in league play.

Player of the Game: After missing the past five games with a facial fracture suffered against Alabama, Hunter Tyson returned against Virginia and score 7 points, on 3-5 shooting, in 17 minutes of action. The junior also picked up two rebounds.

Freshman Impact: P.J. Hall led the team with 8 points, hitting on 4-7 from the floor, in 14 minutes of action.

Injury Report: Junior Hunter Tyson was back in action after missing the past few games with a facial fracture.

Next Up: Clemson will now hit the road for a matchup with Georgia Tech on Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7 pm.