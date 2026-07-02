Clemson Tigers Player Ratings in College Football 27
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Last week, EA Sports released various player ratings for its upcoming College Football 27 video game, and a majority of the Clemson Tigers’ roster was included.
Names like Sammy Brown, Will Heldt and T.J. Moore headline a list of top players in the game, with Brown and Heldt leading the way in ratings at 90 overall each. Moore has an 89 rating while Bryant Wesco Jr. follows shortly behind at 88.
Clemson Tigers on SI has compiled and listed all of the available overall ratings for the Tigers. Specific attributes and ratings will be shown at a later date.
Many of the Clemson ratings are lower than those of the 2026 game. Head coach Dabo Swinney entered last season with high hopes that were deflated after a 7-6 season. Now, he has a group that is looking to make noise heading into a competitive schedule.
EA Sports’ College Football 27 is set to be released on July 9. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle can get early access on July 6. Here are all of Clemson’s ratings, going position by position.
Quarterbacks
- Christopher Vizzina: 75
- Tait Reynolds: 74
- Chris Denson: 74
- Brock Bradley: 71
- Trent Pearman: 69
Running Backs
- Gideon Davidson: 84
- Jay Haynes: 84
- Chris Johnson Jr.: 83
- David Eziomume: 79
- Jarvis Green: 78
Wide Receivers
- T.J. Moore: 89
- Bryant Wesco Jr.: 88
- Naeem Burroughs: 82
- Tyler Brown: 81
- Juju Preston: 77
- Cole Turner: 75
- Gordon Sellars III: 75
- Connor Salmin: 74
Tight End
- Olsen Patt-Henry: 78
- Christian Bentancur: 76
- Logan Brooking: 73
Offensive Line
Tackles
- Brayden Jacobs: 81
- Easton Ware: 76
- Ian Reed: 72
- Mason Wade: 71
- Braden Wilmes: 69
Guards
- Harris Sewell: 76
- Collin Sadler: 74
- Grant Wise: 74
- Elyjah Thurmon: 73
- Leo Delaney: 72
- Dietrick Pennington: 71
Centers
- Carter Scruggs: 72
- Chapman Pendergrass: 71
- Tucker Kattus: 65
Edge Rushers
- Will Heldt: 90
- Jahiem Lawson: 80
- Ari Watford: 75
- London Merritt: 74
- Darien Mayo: 74
Defensive Tackles
- Vic Burley: 85
- Amare Adams: 83
- Caden Story: 76
- Markus Strong: 76
- Kam Cody: 73
- Champ Thomspon: 67
Linebackers
- Sammy Brown: 90
- Kobe McCloud: 80
- Jeremiah Aleander: 76
- C.J. Kubah-Taylor: 71
- Fletcher Cothran: 70
- Logan Anderson: 70
Cornerbacks
- Ashton Hampton: 86
- Elliot Washington II: 82
- Corian Gipson: 78
- Myles Oliver: 75
- Donovan Starr: 74
- Branden Strozier: 71
- Misun Kelley: 71
- Shavar Young Jr: 70
Safeties/Nickels
- Corey Myrick: 86
- Jerome Carter III: 83
- Kylon Griffin: 79
- Polo Anderson: 77
- Ronan Hanafin: 76
- Noah Dixon: 71
- Jakarrion Kenan: 70
Special Teams
- K Nolan Hauser: 81
- K Robert Gunn III: 77
- P Jack Smith: 68
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Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.Follow BarfieldGriffin