Clemson Tigers Player Ratings in College Football 27

Last week, EA Sports released various player ratings for its upcoming College Football 27 video game, and a majority of the Clemson Tigers’ roster was included.

Names like Sammy Brown, Will Heldt and T.J. Moore headline a list of top players in the game, with Brown and Heldt leading the way in ratings at 90 overall each. Moore has an 89 rating while Bryant Wesco Jr. follows shortly behind at 88.

Clemson Tigers on SI has compiled and listed all of the available overall ratings for the Tigers. Specific attributes and ratings will be shown at a later date.

Many of the Clemson ratings are lower than those of the 2026 game. Head coach Dabo Swinney entered last season with high hopes that were deflated after a 7-6 season. Now, he has a group that is looking to make noise heading into a competitive schedule.

EA Sports’ College Football 27 is set to be released on July 9. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle can get early access on July 6. Here are all of Clemson’s ratings, going position by position.

Quarterbacks

Clemson quarterback Chris Denson (15), left, quarterback Trent Pearman (14), and quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Christopher Vizzina: 75

Tait Reynolds: 74

Chris Denson: 74

Brock Bradley: 71

Trent Pearman: 69

Running Backs

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gideon Davidson: 84

Jay Haynes: 84

Chris Johnson Jr.: 83

David Eziomume: 79

Jarvis Green: 78

Wide Receivers

Clemson wide receivers T.J. Moore (1) and Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Moore: 89

Bryant Wesco Jr.: 88

Naeem Burroughs: 82

Tyler Brown: 81

Juju Preston: 77

Cole Turner: 75

Gordon Sellars III: 75

Connor Salmin: 74

Tight End

Clemson tight end Christian Bentancur (87). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Olsen Patt-Henry: 78

Christian Bentancur: 76

Logan Brooking: 73

Offensive Line

Clemson offensive line gather before the game with Troy at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tackles

Brayden Jacobs: 81

Easton Ware: 76

Ian Reed: 72

Mason Wade: 71

Braden Wilmes: 69

Guards

Harris Sewell: 76

Collin Sadler: 74

Grant Wise: 74

Elyjah Thurmon: 73

Leo Delaney: 72

Dietrick Pennington: 71

Centers

Carter Scruggs: 72

Chapman Pendergrass: 71

Tucker Kattus: 65

Edge Rushers

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) in a running drill during Clemson football first fall 2025 practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Heldt: 90

Jahiem Lawson: 80

Ari Watford: 75

London Merritt: 74

Darien Mayo: 74

Defensive Tackles

Clemson defensive lineman Vic Burley (45) and Clemson defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler (42). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vic Burley: 85

Amare Adams: 83

Caden Story: 76

Markus Strong: 76

Kam Cody: 73

Champ Thomspon: 67

Linebackers

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) during the Clemson first football August practice in Clemson, S.C. Thursday August 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sammy Brown: 90

Kobe McCloud: 80

Jeremiah Aleander: 76

C.J. Kubah-Taylor: 71

Fletcher Cothran: 70

Logan Anderson: 70

Cornerbacks

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) during Clemson football 2025 practice at Jervey Meadows. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Hampton: 86

Elliot Washington II: 82

Corian Gipson: 78

Myles Oliver: 75

Donovan Starr: 74

Branden Strozier: 71

Misun Kelley: 71

Shavar Young Jr: 70

Safeties/Nickels

Clemson safety Corey Myrick (22). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corey Myrick: 86

Jerome Carter III: 83

Kylon Griffin: 79

Polo Anderson: 77

Ronan Hanafin: 76

Noah Dixon: 71

Jakarrion Kenan: 70

Special Teams

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser (81). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

K Nolan Hauser: 81

K Robert Gunn III: 77

P Jack Smith: 68