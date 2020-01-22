ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Overcomes Poor Free-Throw Stretch to Down Wake Forest

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON — Coming off a loss at N.C. State in which Clemson shot 9-of-23 from the foul line, the basket still looked like it had a lid on it for most of Tuesday night’s game against Wake Forest.

The Tigers made just one of their first 10 free throws before finally drilling some late to hold off the Demon Deacons 71-68 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

USATSI_13940021
Aamir Simms

“We’ve got to do better if we’re going to win these games,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “It puts too much pressure on you so hopefully our guys will make a few. We shoot them in practice but it’s different in a game so now you’ve got to just get up there and knock them down.”

Clemson ended up shooting 38.9 percent from the line, which is still well below their average of 70.8 percent coming into the game.

Six of the Tigers’ seven makes came in the second half. All of those came in the final 43 seconds of the game. And Clemson still won, despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half.

“You can’t focus on one part of the game,” said Clemson point guard Clyde Trapp, who made 2-of-7 from the line. “You can’t lose focus of the game plan just because you’re not shooting free throws well or the team’s not shooting free throws well. At the end of the day, you’ve got to get back in the gym and practice our free throws.”

Clemson (10-8, 4-4 ACC) was able to overcome one of the most important aspects of the game, especially when coming from behind.

And it was as weird a box score as the play on the court.

Clemson’s best scorer, Aamir Simms, had just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He was saddled with foul trouble at times and played 29 minutes.

Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) had three scorers in double figures: Andrien White (22), Olivier Sarr (16) and Brandon Childress (14).

Clemson had one: Hunter Tyson (21). That was his career high in points.

“We’ve had several comeback wins now where we were down double figures and we found a way to hang in there and find a way to win,” Brownell said.

USATSI_13939601
Curran Scott

The Tigers dominated the paint, outscoring Wake 30-16, but the Deacs outrebounded Clemson 38-32.

Danny Manning’s squad shot 73 percent from the free-throw line, but Wake made just 7 of 30 from behind the arc.

“I thought Wake played better than us in the first half,” said Brownell, whose team didn’t make a field goal the final 3:07. “We didn’t play great. Some of that is a credit to them. They came in and were aggressive and played well. I thought we played a really good second half. I’ll give our guys credit.” 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Photo Gallery: The 2020 National Championship Game

Photos from the 2020 CFP National Championship game by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Susan Lloyd

by

JustynRoss8

OL Review: The All ACC Team

Clemson’s offensive line had a historical 2019 season that included all five starters earning a spot on the All ACC team.

Morgan Thomas

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

Zach Lentz

What's Clemson's 2020 Schedule Going to Look Like?

The ACC will announce the upcoming season's league schedule Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the ACC Network. Here are five questions to ponder before the big release.

Brad Senkiw

"Best Is the Standard" Has a Deep Meaning

That phrase can be seen inside the Clemson Tigers’ indoor facility, the new football complex and the coaches’ offices. But while it may be simple for some, for head coach Dabo Swinney the phrase has a much deeper meaning.

Zach Lentz

Chase Brice: A Backup With a Legacy

Chase Brice played the backup role to Trevor Lawrence for two seasons at Clemson, and while he's entered the transfer portal, he hopes he's leaving behind a legacy rarely found in a reserve role.

Brad Senkiw

by

Tigerne

WR Review: A Tale of Two Seasons

Clemson’s 2019 wide receiver group was full of star power but struggled to find an identity in the most important games of the season.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players heading to Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne to Return for Senior Season

The Clemson Tiger junior running back and two time ACC Player of the Year has chosen to return for his senior season.

Morgan Thomas

Is the ACC Really a 'Clown Show'?

It was only a small part of a larger story devoted to standout teams from across the college football landscape, but ESPN writer Chris Low caused a stir recently when he claimed that the Clemson Tigers had been “owning the SEC” since 2012 with victories, not only against Alabama, but against rival South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Zach Lentz

by

Jcarll