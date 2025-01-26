All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Secure Major Road Win Against Virginia Tech Hokies

The Tigers shot the lights out in the first half and never looked back en route to their 16th win of the season.

Scott Salomon

Jan 25, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Del Jones (10) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum.
Jan 25, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Del Jones (10) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers started strong and shot 60 percent from the field in the first half as the Tigers beat the Hokies, 72-57. They did this without the play of Chase Hunter in the first half. Hunter had an undisclosed illness.

Without Hunter, freshman Del Jones stepped up with a career-high 13 points while Chauncey Wiggins tied a season-high with 16.

The Tigers (17-4 overall, 9-1 ACC) also got 11 apiece from Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery.

Backup guard Jake Heidbreder and Wiggins connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to stake Clemson to a 12-6 lead early. VIrginia Tech's first half shooting was futile as the Hokies went almost six minutes without scoring a field goal from the first whistle.

Wiggins had 10 points at the break as the Tigers took a 41-29 lead into the locker room. The Hokies’ shooting woes continued in the first half as they missed their last nine shots. Clemson then went on a 17-3 run to put the game out of reach. During the run, the Tigers connected on 5-of-11 from downtown.

The Hokies cut the lead to single digits with a 9-0 run that made it 49-43 and forced Tigers' coach Brad Brownell to call a timeout.

Clemson almost gave the game away as they had missed 10 of its last 11 shots at that point in time and only convered three of 13 field goals when the play resumed after the break.

Jones was torching the net in the second half and scored six straight points for the Tigers. He hit a pair of jumpers which gave Clemson an insurmountale 15 point advantage with under three minutes to play.

The Tigers finished the night shooting 48 percent from the field. They also scored big in the paint with 36 points, while only surrendering 20 to the Hokies.

Clemson will play next Saturday in Raleigh against N.C. State at 1:30 ET.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI and Miami Hurricanes On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/Men's Basketball