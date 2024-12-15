Clemson Basketball Suffers Overtime Loss Against Talented Memphis Tigers
The Clemson Tigers and Memphis Tigers played a great game on Saturday that ended in overtime.
Coming into Saturday, the Tigers were playing some great basketball. The schedule has been a bit light of late with the holidays coming up, but a big win last week helped propel Clemson into the Top 25.
Beating the Kentucky Wildcats last week, who were No. 4 in the country at the time, was a big deal for the program, as it launched the Tigers into the Top 25 of the rankings.
With just one game this week against Memphis, it was a great opportunity for another statement win. The Tigers of Memphis have some marquee wins so far this season, as they had an excellent run in the Maui Invitational.
This was never going to be an easy game for Clemson, and it ended up going into overtime. Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to be the better team in extra time, as they were handed their second loss of the season.
A common theme for Clemson this season has been the battle of the three-point line. When the Tigers win that area of the game, they come away with wins. Unfortunately, Memphis dominated in that area today, as they shot 48 percent from deep.
Coming into the game, the guard play of Memphis figured to be an advantage for them, and it proved to be the difference. They shot a whopping 48 percent from beyond the arc. Compared to the 32.3 percent from Clemson, this helped to prove to be the difference.
The Tigers did a good job slowing down the ultra-talented PJ Haggerty, but the other guards of Memphis really stepped up. Tyrese Hunter and Chase Rogers combined for 45 points in the win, as they were a big part of the success from deep, combining for 11 three-pointers.
While the front court for Clemson led by Ian Schieffelin was superb, it wasn’t enough to power them to a victory.
Next up for the Tigers will be a rivalry game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. This will be the final out of conference game of the season for Clemson, as ACC play will be firing up as New Year gets going.