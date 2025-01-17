Clemson Tigers To Face Pittsburgh Panthers in Must Watch Conference Game
The Clemson Tigers will be looking to keep their winning ways going in ACC play on Saturday when they travel to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road.
It has been a strong start to the year for the Tigers coming into their matchup against the Panthers. So far this season, Clemson has a (14-4) record and a (6-1) record in the ACC.
Currently, the ACC is shaping up to be the Duke Blue Devils’ conference to lose. Cooper Flagg is leading a strong program this season, but the Tigers are hoping to keep pace before their paths meet.
With only one loss in the conference on the road to the Louisville Cardinals, Clemson is proving to be one of the best teams in the ACC. Now, they will be facing another challenging road test against Pittsburgh.
This season, the Panthers have a (12-5) record and are (3-3) in the ACC. They will certainly be looking for a statement win at home, with this being a pivotal game early on in their season.
One of the players that the Tigers will have to keep an eye on is guard Jaland Lowe. This season, the young guard is leading the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. While he is their leading scorer, he hasn’t done it in the most efficient manner.
Currently, he is shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from the three-point line. However, it will be important to keep him off the free-throw line, where he is shooting over 90 percent.
In addition to Lowe, Pittsburgh has three other players who are averaging in double figures. The Panthers are proving to be one of the best teams in the country on offense, currently ranking 25th in efficiency this year. However, their defense can be a weakness.
Pittsburgh will be looking to play at a much faster pace than Clemson, like most teams in the country.
The Tigers will be led by their senior guard Chase Hunter coming into this matchup. Hunter has performed very well on the road this season, shooting over 45 percent from three-point range, and averaging 18.6 points per game.
This has all the makings of what should be a good game between two teams with contrasting styles. For the Panthers, they could really use a win in the conference against a good opponent.
Clemson will be trying to continue their strong play in the conference, but this will be another tough test.