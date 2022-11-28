Clemson to Host Penn State In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
After splitting two games in the Emerald Coast Classic down in Florida, Clemson returns home to face Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Tigers (6-2) come in fresh off a 67-59 win over Cal, a game in which the Tigers never trailed. Chase Hunter once again led the way for Clemson with a team-high 14 points, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. The junior guard also dished out seven assists and had two steals.
CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF THE STORY!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Clemson’s Defense has Not Seen Anyone Like UNC’s Drake Maye
If Clemson’s defense thought Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman was tough to defend or South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler was a challenge, wait until they get a look at North Carolina’s Drake Maye.
5 Clemson Storylines for ACC Championship Week
The postseason begins this week for Clemson, which has to quickly get over the loss to its rival, prepare for a top-notch quarterback and figure out how to boost its own signal-caller's confidence again.
'Sluggish' Second Half Performance Cost Clemson in Rivalry
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter breaks down some of the Tigers issues on the offensive side of the ball in the loss to the rival Gamecocks.
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/