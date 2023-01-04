Clemson Visits Virginia Tech Looking to Stay Unbeaten in ACC

Clemson puts its undefeated ACC record on the line at Virginia Tech today at 9 p.m.

The Tigers moved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play with a 78-64 victory over NC State on Dec. 30.

The hosting Hokies are coming off a 77-75 loss at Wake Forest on Dec. 31 that dropped them to 11-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

The game will be televised by ESPNU and broadcast on the radio at 105.5 The Roar.

Game notes

— The Tigers are a 6.5-point underdog at Cassell Coliseum, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— Clemson has won its three ACC games by a combined margin of 47 points (15.7 per game).

— This marks the sixth 3-0 ACC start in program history and the first since the 2017-18 campaign.

— Senior Hunter Tyson led the Tigers with a career-high 31 points and 15 rebounds against the Wolfpack. It was the first 30/15 game for a Tiger since Horace Grant had 30 points and 20 rebounds in 1987.

— Clemson leads the ACC and ranks 20th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (38.8).

— Virginia Tech leads the all-time series with the Tigers at 23-17. Clemson is just 6-14 in Blacksburg, Va.

— The Hokies have lost back-to-back close games as they also went down 70-65 in overtime at Notre Dame.

— Virginia Tech is led guard Sean Pedulla, who's averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists and shooting 33.8% from the 3-point line.

