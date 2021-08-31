Dabo Swinney: 'No Rule' Saying Clemson Needs Featured Running Back

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said there is no rule that says teams have to have one featured back, and he could easily see the Tigers taking more of a committee approach in 2021.

CLEMSON - Over the past few seasons, Travis Etienne developed into one of the best running backs in the country. More often than not, when the Tigers needed a play on the ground, it was Etienne's number that was called.

With the ACC's all-time leading rusher now a Jacksonville Jaguar, Clemson will look to replace one of the most prolific backs in school history and according to Dabo Swinney, it might take more than one player.

In fact, Swinney said the Clemson offense could resemble more of what the 2017 and 2018 offenses looked like when the Tigers used a number of different backs including Adam Choice, C.J. Fuller, Tavien Feaster, as well as Etienne.

"There's no rule that says one guy has to be the guy," Swinney said on Wednesday. "We've got a lot of guys. We've got good players and we've got good young players and they're just going to get better. I don't see a situation where we have just one guy getting 25 or 30 carries. They all deserve to play."

Although, Swinney noted that while there is a lot of youth in the running back room, all of those players are further along than where Etienne was when he arrived on campus as a freshman. It took Etienne time to develop skills as not only a blocker, but also as a pass-catcher.

While guys like Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and Kobe Pace certainly still have room to improve in those areas, Swinney said for right now, each player fits what the Tigers need.

"Travis Etienne really grew from a passing game standpoint," Swinney said. "He was able to show his diversity. And he didn't show up that way. We are further ahead at the position with the guys here and what they can do. They all fit what we need and they all catch the ball well."

Until one of the running backs does separate himself from the pack, Swinney is thoroughly satisfied going with a committee approach.

"If someone becomes a guy, you'll see it."