Brad Brownell's Clemson Tigers have finally cracked the Top 25.

Fresh off a 72-64 win over Duke at home, Clemson is now ranked No. 19 in the new AP poll. The win improves the Tigers to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in ACC play. It is the first time in program history that Clemson has won its first seven games in league play.

The win over the Blue Devils was the Tigers' 11th straight ACC win in regular season play, it’s seventh overall and 10th in the last 11 games. Clemson now sits firmly atop the ACC standings, with a two-game lead.

“Beating Duke is a big deal, obviously, it is a storied program," Brownell said. "This was a big win for us. Absolutely."

“We are a better program than people have given us credit for. We are fifth in wins in the ACC in the last five and a half years. That’s pretty good. Most people would not guess that, I guarantee you most of you would not have guessed it."

Clemson now gets set to go back on the road, as the Tigers will travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2) on Tuesday night, before returning home to host Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5) on Saturday.

