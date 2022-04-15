Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers are in win now mode.

After seeing two starting guards enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, Clemson's head coach made a big move on Tuesday, securing the commitment of graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, arguably replacing both Nick Honor and Al-Almir Dawes in the process.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Canada led Princeton in scoring the past two seasons and was selected to the All-Ivy League first team a season ago after averaging 15.7 PPG and finishing the eighth in the conference in 3-point shooting (38.6%).

Llewellyn visited Clemson last week and it was that trip that pretty much sealed the deal for the Tigers.

"One of the main things honestly was just feeling comfortable on the visit with the guys on the team," Llewelyn told All Clemson. "They showed me a good time and I feel like I could be comfortable with them in the locker room and all that. I think that plays a huge role in how well you play on the court. So I'm just really excited to get started."

An opportunity at playing in the ACC was also something that Llewellyn found hard to pass up.

"I think they have a great opportunity and fit for me on the court at the guard position," Llewelyn said. "And playing in the ACC is amazing because you play against great talent every day. And it's a national schedule."

Llewellyn has goals of playing in the NBA, and finishing his collegiate career on a strong note, against some of the best competition in the country, could prove very beneficial in helping him achieve that goal.

"There's talent on every team and every team is good," Llewellyn said. "There's a lot of opportunity to showcase your skillset. My goal is to play professionally at the highest level and I think this is a league where if you do well, that sets you up really well for the future."

Having the chance of playing with big man P.J. Hall was something else that attracted the talented guard to the Tigers.

"He's an insane talent and he's gonna bring the scouts out every night, so it's great playing with him," Llewelyn said. "He's a monster."

Outgoing Clemson assistant Antonio Reynolds Dean was the one to initiate contact between Clemson and Llewellyn. He played with Llewellyn's father at Rhode Island, and the fact that he's accepted a position at Georgia makes the move a little bittersweet, but won't change the plan.

Coming out of high school, Llewellyn was considered a Top-100 player in the 2018 recruiting class. The Tigers beat out Alabama and Florida for his services, with Brownell's immediate need for a point guard another thing that helped Clemson's cause.

"They're in need of a point guard to run the show and get everybody involved and score the ball as well," he said. "And I think we have great pieces coming back and just the addition of a lead guard who can attack and create for himself and teammates is what they needed. And that's what I think I can bring to the table for Clemson."

Another thing Llewellyn brings to the table is veteran leadership. He helped lead Princeton to a 23-7 record, as well as a berth in the NIT last season, and after getting a taste of success, he's ready to bring that attitude with him to the Clemson.

"I think some experience," he said. "I mean, I've played three seasons at Princeton, and this past season, I got a taste of winning a lot more games and I'm hungry to win. I want to do everything I can to bring that same winning attitude down to (the state of) South Carolina."

