How to Watch, Listen and Notes: Notre Dame at Clemson Basketball

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson trails the all-time series with Notre Dame 5-2. However, after starting out 0-5, Clemson has won back-to-back games against Notre Dame dating back to 2018. Clemson won its first home game against Notre Dame in 2018 and went on the road last year to claim victory.

TELEVISION: ACCN

Talent: Wes Durham and Malcolm Huckaby

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network

Talent: Don Munson and Tim Bourret Engineer: Ben Milstead

RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84

CLEMSON/NOTRE DAME SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 2-5

- HOME: Clemson trails series, 1-2

- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 1-3

- NEUTRAL: Series tied, 0-0

- LAST MEETING: March 6, 2019 (W, 64-62) - STREAK: Won 2

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND FIGHTING IRISH

The Clemson Tigers will look to get back on track when it hosts Notre Dame. The Tigers are 9-4 at home this season. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South (RSN) with Tim Brando and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB).

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• Clemson is 9-4 at home this season, including 4-2 in league play. The Tigers have won four-straight at home.

• Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

• Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

• Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state.

• It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 56 games this season.

Spring Preview Safeties: A Mixture Of Experience And Youth

With Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace both moving on, Nolan Turner and Denzell Johnson will lead the way at safety for Clemson in 2020.

JP-Priester

Swinney, Tigers Move Past LSU Loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers deal the loss to LSU in the national championship game and begin preparation for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

cundavalley

Davis Sharpe Looks To Lead A Deep Clemson Pitching Staff

Heading into his sophomore season, Davis Sharpe looks to lead the Clemson pitching staff in 2020

JP-Priester

Why Does Clemson Dance? Because Alabama Almost Lost Two Games

If anyone is looking for the reason for the Tigers' post game celebrations that have become viral on social media, they can look no further than the two games in the fall of 1992.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Splits First Two Games of Inaugural Season

After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day

CU Athletic Communications

Adam Hackenberg Hoping To Bring Power To Clemson Lineup

After a year spent playing a backup role, Adam Hackenberg looks to be Clemson's starting catcher and bring some power to the middle of the lineup

JP-Priester

Spring Preview: Clemson's Elite Receiver Group Adds More Young Talent

The Clemson Tiger's are heading into the 2020 season with only eight scholarship players at wide receiver. Veteran's Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will lead the way while Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to break into the national spotlight.

Morgan Thomas