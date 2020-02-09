How to Watch, Listen and Notes: Notre Dame at Clemson Basketball

Clemson trails the all-time series with Notre Dame 5-2. However, after starting out 0-5, Clemson has won back-to-back games against Notre Dame dating back to 2018. Clemson won its first home game against Notre Dame in 2018 and went on the road last year to claim victory.

TELEVISION: ACCN

Talent: Wes Durham and Malcolm Huckaby

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network

Talent: Don Munson and Tim Bourret Engineer: Ben Milstead

RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84

CLEMSON/NOTRE DAME SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 2-5

- HOME: Clemson trails series, 1-2

- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 1-3

- NEUTRAL: Series tied, 0-0

- LAST MEETING: March 6, 2019 (W, 64-62) - STREAK: Won 2

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND FIGHTING IRISH

The Clemson Tigers will look to get back on track when it hosts Notre Dame. The Tigers are 9-4 at home this season. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South (RSN) with Tim Brando and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB).

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• Clemson is 9-4 at home this season, including 4-2 in league play. The Tigers have won four-straight at home.

• Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

• Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

• Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state.

• It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 56 games this season.