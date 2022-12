ICYMI: Clemson Dominates Georgia Tech on the Road, 79-66

ATLANTA, Ga. – Behind two double-doubles from PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), Clemson University men’s basketball rolled Georgia Tech on the road by a final score of 79-66.

The Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) begin league play 2-0 for the fourth time in the last 26 years, including the 2017-18 season when Clemson started 3-0.

Without the services of Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Indiana/Castle) due to a foot injury, Hall and Tyson combined for 39 points and 23 rebounds. Hall posted a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyson totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) both finished with 14 points each in the win.

With the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 0-2 ACC) leading 14-10 with 14:36 left in the first half, the Tigers engineered an 18-1 run over the next 8:17 to open up a double-digit lead and eventually a 40-26 advantage after the opening stanza.

Clemson didn’t let off the gas in the second half, opening up a game-high 23-point lead with 5:49 to play and ended up cruising to the 13-point victory.

The Tigers finished with 48 points in the paint and 20 assists on 32 made baskets.

Clemson will return to the floor on Friday, Dec. 30 when it hosts NC State at 4 p.m.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).



Notes: Clemson improved to 10-3 with the win over Georgia Tech … the Tigers moved to 2-0 in the ACC – marking the fourth time in the last 26 years that Clemson has started at least 2-0 in the league … Clemson improved its mark against Georgia Tech to 76-67 and won just its 27th win on the road in the series … for the second-straight game Clemson finished with 20 assists, this time on 31 made baskets … Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 395th game in his career and is just five victories shy of the 400-win plateau … Coach Brownell improved to 19-8 all-time against Georgia Tech … for the 10th time since 2010-11, the Tigers posted two players with double-doubles (PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson).

Clemson’s odds of winning the ACC regular season title are +3100, according to Fanduel.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/