Injury update: Clemson’s Hall could miss Saturday’s game at BC

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brad Brownell said PJ Hall’s hurt left foot was not doing well on Wednesday and that is why they held him out of Clemson’s 80-69 victory over Wake Forest.

After the game, Brownell said Hall is still day-to-day.

“He has had medical people look at it. We have sent it off to NBA folks, doctors and everybody feels like he can still play as long as he feels like his foot is okay,” the Clemson coach said after the game. “He just needs to rest it for a lot of time. You know, if he feels okay, then he will play. It was not good today, so no chance of putting him out there.”

At Louisville last Saturday, Hall came down on his left foot awkwardly just a minute into the game and did not return. The X-rays he had on the foot when he got back to Clemson were negative.

Hall, who leads Clemson in scoring at 15.5 points per game, has been playing with his injured foot all season. He said earlier this year that he does not plan to have surgery, but that could change.

“There is a chance when the season is over, he might do something,” Brownell said. “He had a little problem with it in high school, so I don’t know if there is something structurally there that they are looking at that could be problematic. We have not gotten all the way to that point, yet. That is certainly a possibility.”

Though Hall’s status for Saturday’s game at Boston College is up in the air, Brownell did say that fellow forward Hunter Tyson will not be available, as he still heals from the broken clavicle he suffered in the Tigers win over Florida State on Feb. 2.

“He is obviously not playing Saturday. I don’t know if he is playing Wednesday. I don’t know. It is hard for me to speculate,” Brownell said when asked if Tyson could be available this Saturday. “He is trying to get ready for next week at some point. Next week, maybe? We will see if he can get there. I don’t know. He did a little bit of five-on-O Monday and Tuesday a little bit.”

David Collins is also banged up. Brownell revealed Collins has been playing with a banged-up thumb for a while now and recently he suffered a thigh injury. He was wearing a leg brace to protect the injury on Wednesday night.

Collins finished the night with seven points and eight rebounds. He also had four assists and two steals.