Injury Update: Clemson's P.J. Hall is a Game-Time Decision Against Wake Forest

Clemson will have to wait a little longer on the status of star forward P.J. Hall heading into Wednesday night's game against Wake Forest. 

The Tigers' leading scorer and rebounder, who's dealing with a foot injury, is a game-time decision, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Hall left Clemson's game in the opening minutes at Louisville last Saturday after he reaggravated a foot issue that he's been dealing with all season. Hall didn't return to the game, and the Tigers  (12-15, 4-12 ACC) lost 70-61. It was their sixth consecutive defeat. 

“Periodically, he has a little hot spot there that flares up on him and if he steps the wrong way or something, every once in a while, it kind of gives a grab, obviously," Brownell said after the game at Louisville.

Brownell didn't have much of an update during his ACC teleconference on Monday and left Hall's status as questionable for the Wake game. 

The Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6) are currently fifth in the ACC standings and just one game behind Miami for one of the top-4 spots in the conference tournament. This is their only meeting with the Tigers in the regular season. 

