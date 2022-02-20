Hall’s Availability for Wake Game is Up in the Air

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said P.J. Hall did injure the same foot he has had issues with all year long in the Tigers’ 70-61 loss at Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers’ leading scorer came down on his left foot awkwardly in the early stages of the game and did not return.

“Periodically, he has a little hot spot there that flares up on him and if he steps the wrong way or something, every once in a while, it kind of gives a grab, obviously. Tonight, it did,” Brownell said.

Unfortunately for Clemson, it cost them a sixth straight loss. Now the question is how long will they be without Hall in the lineup?

The Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) are already without wing player Hunter Tyson, who broke the clavicle in his left shoulder during their win over Florida State on Feb. 2. Clemson has not won a game since.

Brownell said after the game he cannot report anything new on Hall's injured foot, in terms of what the significance of the injury is or how long he might be out of the lineup.

Clemson hosts Wake Forest Wednesday night at seven o’clock at Littlejohn Coliseum.

If Hall cannot go or is out for an extended amount of time, Brownell said they will have to look at the matchups to see who they will play in Hall’s place. They could go with Ian Schieffelin and Naz Bohannon or Ben Middlebrooks and Bohannon or Schieffelin and Middlebrooks.

“It may just depend on who we are playing and where we are at a little bit,” Brownell said. “Obviously, it is hard for us because that is two frontcourt players, right? Hunter and P.J., so now we are getting limited in there. Obviously, we played David (Collins) at the four spot some today, just to rest our guys.

“We got into some foul trouble there with Ian and Ben, so I am thinking we go game to game, but we just have to wait and see with the matchups.”

Brownell said Tyson started to do a few things this past week in hopes of getting the senior back before the season is complete.

“I don’t know really a lot about when it is. Is there a possibility he could get there for the last week of the regular season or the ACC Tournament? I know he is doing everything possible,” the Clemson coach said. “He is living in the training room. He is doing stuff with Brad every single day. He started doing somethings on the court a little bit this week.”

Brownell continued by saying they might be a little optimistic on getting Tyson back in the next two weeks or before the ACC Tournament.

“If there is a guy that could probably get to that point, it will probably be him,” Brownell said.