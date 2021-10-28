Naz Bohannon, Hunter Tyson Looking to Build Upon Clemson Basketball Culture

For Naz Bohannon, deciding to end his college basketball career at Clemson was a no-brainer.

A graduate transfer from Youngstown State, Bohannon led the Penguins in scoring last season (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.2 rpg), while also logging 32.9 minutes per contest and a team-best 52.6 percent shooting clip. He is one of just 22 players dating back to the 1992-93 season to post at least 1,200 points, 975 rebounds and 275 assists in a career.

While some college basketball players might away from a school like Clemson, who are currently +4000 to win the ACC title according to FanDuel, due to all the success the football program has experienced in recent seasons, not Bohannon. It didn't take long for the power forward to know where he wanted to finish his collegiate career and he is hoping to help the Tigers continue building the brand.

"I would just say respecting everything that Coach (Brownell) did with the program," Bohannon said at the ACC Tipoff. "And going into the portal and researching what it was that I was looking for in a school. I could respect the culture that he had put in place and the staples that the program stood for. Once I got on the phone with Coach Brownell and talking to the assistants, like Coach (Antonio Reynolds) Dean, and even meeting some of the guys, it was a no-brainer for me."

Senior forward Hunter Tyson feels the same way when it comes to continuing the build the culture that Brownell is attempting to establish. Last season Tyson shot a career-high 46.5 percent from the floor, as well as established a career-high from beyond the arc (43.1 percent), and headed into what could very well be his final season at Clemson, the senior said no matter what happens on the floor, the program is committed to doing things the right way.

"If it's one thing we're going to do, we're going to work hard and we're going to treat people the right way," Tyson said. "We just try and get better every day. We really focus on ourselves. We don't pay attention to any outside noise, what people might be picking us, talking about us, we really just focus on each other and try and get better every day."

