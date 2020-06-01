AllClemson
Simms Returning to Clemson

Zach Lentz

Clemson forward Aamir Simms will be returning to Clemson for his senior season, according to Jon Rothstein.

The decision for Simms comes only two days before the NBA's June 3 deadline for undergraduates that have not signed with an agent to declare their intentions.

Simms led the team in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (7.2) in his junior season. He improved his game in numerous ways and became the clear leader of the Tigers. While several injuries limited the team’s potential early on, Simms stepped his game up and gave the Tigers a legit go-to option.

Simms had initially issued a statement March 31 that he would be testing the NBA waters. 

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me to do what I love every day in front of my Clemson family," Simms said in the social media post. "Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson Family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man and the lessons I've learned here have prepared me for this opportunity!"

Simms went on to thank his teammates and coaches for pushing him and the fans for their support. 

The return of Simms to the Tigers in undoubtedly the biggest pickup for head coach Brad Brownell, currently entering his 11th season at the helm, and turns the 2020-21 Clemson basketball team into an immediately NCAA Tournament contender.

Simms, a Palmyra, Va., native, started all 34 games for Clemson in 2018-19 and helped the Tigers reach their first Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament in 2017-18.

Men's Basketball

