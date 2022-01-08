Tigers Set to Take on Wolfpack

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND WOLFPACK

• The contest will be televised on RSN with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Tim Bourret and Jim Davis will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

• Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB).

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• PJ Hall is one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. Hall is +10.8 in PPG, +4.1 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and has added nearly a block per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 46.3 percent this season, including a 50.8 effective field goal percentage.

• Hall’s 22.6 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) is second amongst sophomores in the ACC this season. • Clemson is first in the ACC and is fifth nationally in 3-point shooting: 41.3 percent (123-for-298).

• Hunter Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five contests, while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. He is 77.8 percent at the foul line during that stretch.

• Nick Honor is one of three players nationally to have at least: 40.0% FG, 40.0% 3FG (min. 50 attempts), 90.0% FT and 40+ assists. He is third in the ACC and 35th nationally in assist/turnover ratio: 2.65.

• Hunter Tyson’s effort vs. South Carolina (Dec. 18) resulted in his first career double-double. Tyson finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds (6-for-12 FG, 6-for-9 FT). 13 rebounds were a career-best, as were six offensive boards.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 200th game as Clemson’s coach last season and stands at 210 wins all-time in charge of the Tigers

Odds

Over/Under set at 69.5 according to Fanduel.