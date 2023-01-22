Tyson's 3-pointer Lifts Clemson over Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson made a three-pointer with 10 seconds to play, while Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor’s attempt to win the game fell short with four seconds to go as No. 19 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 51-50 Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tyson’s three-pointer was only the third three-pointer of the afternoon for the Tigers.

PJ Hall led the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) with a game-high 20 points. Tyson finished with 12 points. The Hokies were led by Grant Basile’s 13 points.

Tyson led the Tigers with nine rebounds, while Hall had eight.

Clemson won its 14th straight game inside Littlejohn, the longest current home win streak in the ACC.

The Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) had a 50-48 lead with 21 seconds to go when Tyson grabbed his eighth rebound following Basile’s missed free throw.

After a timeout, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell drew a play for Tyson, that got him the ball just left of the key, which he drained for the eventual game-winner.

The shooting was not pretty for either squad. Clemson shot just 38 percent from the field, while Virginia Tech was 35 percent. The Tigers were just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc, while the Hokies were 6-of-22.

Clemson grabbed a five-point lead, 44-39, with 7:15 to play following an old-school three-point play from Hall. However, the Hokies eventually tied the game at 44 following a Collins’ three and Basile layup with 5:01 to go.

After building a 22-16 lead on an Ian Schieffelin jumper with 7:57 to play in the first half, Clemson did not make a single field goal the rest of the half. The Tigers finished the first 20 minutes missing their last eight shots.

With Clemson cold, the Hokies took advantage by outscoring the Tigers 15-4. Clemson was just 9-of-27 from the field in the opening half and just 2-of-9 from behind the arc.

Stat of the game: Clemson finished the game with three made three-pointers. The Tigers were just 17 percent from behind the arc, the second straight home game they made just 17 percent of their three-point attempts.

Injury update: Point Guard Chase Hunter missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury suffered in last week’s Duke game. Josh Beadle, again, started in Hunter’s place. Guard Alex Hemenway missed his eighth straight game due to a foot injury.

Player of the Game: Hall scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He was 7-of-16 from the floor and 5-of-6 at the foul line.

Key Moment: Basile missed the second of two free throws attempts with 21 seconds to play, setting up Tyson's game-winning three for Clemson.

Up next: Clemson will play host to Georgia Tech at Littlejohn on Tuesday. Tip is set for 9 p.m.

