Was Brad Brownell 'Surprised' by Foul-Shooting Disparity in Clemson's Loss at Duke?

Clemson Tigers shot just one free throw compared to No. 9 Duke's 13 attempts in Tuesday's 71-69 loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Clemson nearly pulled off a shocker at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, but its head coach might not be surprised about how the game went in one key statistical category. 

The Tigers fell a bucket shy in a 71-69 victory by No. 9 Duke. Maybe a few trips to the free-throw line would've changed the outcome. 

Brad Brownell's team, however, only got one call all night that sent them to the charity stripe, and that led to just one attempt, a miss by Alex Hemenway with 12:41 left in the game. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, went 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.

That's the kind of disparity that leaves a coach shaking his head in a close loss. After the game, Brownell was asked by the media if he was "surprised" his team only shot one free throw.

"Uh, yes," Brownell replied. 

Then he paused for a moment, took off his glasses and said, "That's happened before here, too."

Brownell followed that statement up by shaking his head and moving on to the next question, stopping short of saying anything critical about the officiating. 

As a team, the Tigers move on to a short break this weekend from game action, but coming up short against the Blue Devils will sting. Clemson made 11 3-pointers, won the rebounding battle and defended a much bigger Duke squad well in defeat.

Paolo Banchero scored around the basket with 13 seconds left to give Duke a four-point lead, and the Tigers ran out of time trying to stay in the game. 

"I'm really proud of my team and my players for the way we competed," Brownell said. "We stuck with what we tried to do tonight. I thought we played well on both ends. Give Duke credit. They made plays they needed to make." 

