The PGA Tour heads to its first of two consecutive events at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, home of legend Jack Nicklaus, this week for the Workday Charity Open, which is replacing the canceled John Deere Classic.

After having six former Clemson golfers competing in last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was won by Bryson Dechambeau, there are just three Tiger alums teeing off in Thursday's first round at the lengthy, Par-72 course.

The second event at Muirfield Village, scheduled for July 16-19, is the Memorial Tournament that's held annually. This week, though, the course will play with less rough punitive rough and slower greens.

Here's a look at who's playing and sitting out (Thursday tee times in parentheses):

Jonathan Byrd (8:40 a.m.)

The veteran Tour player finished tied for 12th last week in Detroit, his first top-25 of the season. Byrd shot 70-69-67-68 for a 14-under-par tournament. It's his lowest four-day total since March 2019 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Byrd made his third cut of the season and his fifth cut in his last 16 tournaments. He'll look to keep it going at Muirfield Village, where he's had three top-10 finishes in 12 events played there.

Kyle Stanley (2:16 p.m.)

The two-time Clemson All-American opened with a 74 in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his 69 in the second round wasn't enough to make the cut. Stanley will look to go for his second cut in three tournaments this week.

Stanley has played well at Muirfield Village with five made cuts in seven events. He finished second at the Memorial Tournament in 2018, sixth in 2017 and third in 2013.

D.J Trahan (7:01 a.m.)

In two tournaments since the 13-week layoff due to COVID-19, Trahan has yet to make the cut. He shot 73-74 last week in Detroit and is ranked 138th in the FedEx Cup standings.

This is his first trip to Jack's course since 2011, when he had to withdraw. However, Trahan made four consecutive cuts from 2007-10 and has pocketed over $70,000 at Muirfield Village in his career.

Taking a break

After playing in the last four tournaments, both Doc Redman and Lucas Glover are getting their first break since the layoff.

Glover has been on a tear, finishing in the top 25 in all four events and going from 141st in the FedEx Cup standings to 85th. He finished T21 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a 13-under-par score. He shot 67 on the final day, giving him four consecutive final rounds in the 60s.

Redman kept his solid play going as well with his fifth consecutive cut made and third straight top-25 finish with a T21 like Glover in Detroit. Last week, Redman opened with a strong 65 but finished with three 70s. He's gone from 103rd in the standings to 69th over the last four weeks.