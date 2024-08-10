Former Clemson Tigers Soccer Star Wins Gold Medal with Team USA
Back in late-June, the new head coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team, Emma Hayes, announced her roster for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and selected former Clemson star Hal Hershfelt as an alternate.
Coming into the tournament, there was tons of pressure on this team to win a gold medal.
Not only was the US Women's National Team completely embarrassed in the 2023 World Cup when they barely scraped by in the Group Stage and were immediately eliminated during the Knockout Round by Sweden on penalty kicks, but they also hadn't won gold in the Olympics since 2012.
Hershfelt was able to get her first experience of major international soccer just one year removed from her time starring for the Clemson Tigers.
Now, she's able to celebrate winning the gold medal with her teammates.
Hershfelt spent five seasons at Clemson as a defensive midfielder.
She continued to improve throughout her career, being named third-team All-ACC as a sophomore, second-team All-ACC as a junior and senior, then making the All-ACC first team during her final year with the program.
In her last season with the Tigers, she led them to the program's first ever College Cup, which is the final four teams remaining to crown a national champion.
Clemson lost to their ACC foes Florida State who ultimately went on to win in the final 5-1.
Hershfelt was able to use her strong collegiate career to get drafted No. 5 overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL draft, signing a three-year deal with them.
The former Tigers star was able to leave her mark on the program, finishing her career with 16 goals and 12 assists in her 99 games and 97 starts.
Now, as she embarks on her professional career where she's scored two goals and has recorded 24 tackles in 16 games so far with the Spirit, she could also factor into the Women's National Team going forward after getting her first taste of international action during this Olympic cycle.