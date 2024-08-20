Grandson of ‘King of Golf,’ Former Clemson Tigers Star, Retires from PGA Tour
Sam Saunders is ready to take a break.
The former Clemson Tigers golfer took to social media to announce his retirement from the PGA Tour at 37 years old.
Saunders isn’t just a former Clemson star, he’s also related to one of the legendary players in professional golf — Arnold Palmer.
The former Tiger played his final pro event in the Magnit Championship at Metedeconk National Golf Club. Saunders missed the cut in his final Korn Ferry Tour event, the feeder circuit for the PGA Tour.
He never won on the PGA Tour, but he played in more than 300 PGA Tour-sanctioned events and won more than $4 million in official prize money after turning pro in 2011.
The closest he came to a win was at the Puerto Rico Open during the 2014-15 season as he lost in a playoff with Alex Cejka, Jon Curran, Emiliano Grillo and Tim Petrovic.
He also lost a playoff in last year’s Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Saunders announced his retirement in a post on Instagram.
“I started this career over 15 years ago, and today was my last professional round. I didn’t want to post anything or make a big to do of it, but I have too many people I want to thank and acknowledge what a treat it has been. It was never easy for me, and I never reached my playing goals, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I have made so many friends and created relationships that will last forever.”
He grew up in Orlando and Winter Park in Florida and played his way into his grandfather’s signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in 2006 after he won his second club championship at Bay Hill Club and Lodge by 17 strokes.
After three years at Clemson, he turned pro in 2011 and played his way onto the PGA Tour through the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).
Along with losing in the playoff in the Puerto Rico Open, he had four other runner-up finishes in his professional career. In the Web.com Tour Championship in 2017 he shot a 59 in the first round, including six straight birdies to end the round.
His best season on the PGA Tour was during the 2017-18 season in which he earned $981,936 and placed 120th in the FedEx Cup standings.
He played in three Majors, all of which were the U.S. Open. He missed the cut in 2011 and 2019. He made the cut and finished in a tie for 50th in 2015.