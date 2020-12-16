2021 LB Barrett Carter Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

SI All-American candidate Barrett Carter, one of the top linebacker prospects in the country, has officially signed with Clemson as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

Barrett Carter has officially signed his letter of intent, giving Brent Venables another elite-level linebacker to work with for the next few years.

The SI All-American candidate had offers from all over the country but committed to Clemson back in May. He chose the Tigers over a number of other finalists including Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State.

"I can't wait to get there (Clemson)," Carter said on the R.J. Young Show back in July. "I'm one-thousand percent. I'm all in."

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, the native of Suwanee, Ga is considered the sixth best linebacker in the country, and No. 40 in the SI99. Carter registered 38 tackles and 5 sacks during his senior season.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Tight compacted young kid with frame to hold a bit more weight, though he likely wouldn’t be asked to put much more on. Modern ‘backer size already.

Athleticism: One word, juice. Lighting quick first step with elite top-end speed. Prototypical sideline to sideline linebacker. He plays well in space and has the required ball skills to cover. Just all kinds of twitched up. Really fluid and has few athletic limitations, if any.

Instincts: Scrapes well at LB, he covers well when asked to line up outside, he even shows an advanced pass-rushing skill set when lined up on the edge. The on-field I.Q. appears to be off the charts, and the play recognition stacks up with anybody in the 2021 class.

Polish: The definition of plug and play prospect. He won’t need to add to much weight, you won’t have to clean up any physical limitations. Could he get attack blockers with a bit more force? Certainly, but everything else is starter caliber upon arrival.