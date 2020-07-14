SI All-American Candidate Barrett Carter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Barrett Carter

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Position: Inside Linebacker

School: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

Committed to: Clemson

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Tight compacted young kid with frame to hold a bit more weight, though he likely wouldn’t be asked to put much more on. Modern ‘backer size already.

Athleticism: One word, juice. Lighting quick first step with elite top-end speed. Prototypical sideline to sideline linebacker. He plays well in space and has the required ball skills to cover. Just all kinds of twitched up. Really fluid and has few athletic limitations, if any.

Instincts: Scrapes well at LB, he covers well when asked to line up outside, he even shows an advanced pass-rushing skill set when lined up on the edge. The on-field I.Q. appears to be off the charts, and the play recognition stacks up with anybody in the 2021 class.

Polish: The definition of plug and play prospect. He won’t need to add to much weight, you won’t have to clean up any physical limitations. Could he get attack blockers with a bit more force? Certainly, but everything else is starter caliber upon arrival.

Bottom Line: This type of click and go ability at linebacker is rarified air. Carter is going to add value as a blitzer at the next level and will be able to play off-ball if need be. We see a slightly smaller Nakobe Dean. Dean’s play strength is off the charts is the difference. Carter is the more fluid athlete at the same stage while Dean is far more physical.