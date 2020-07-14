SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Barrett Carter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Barrett Carter
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
Position: Inside Linebacker
School: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Tight compacted young kid with frame to hold a bit more weight, though he likely wouldn’t be asked to put much more on. Modern ‘backer size already. 

Athleticism: One word, juice. Lighting quick first step with elite top-end speed. Prototypical sideline to sideline linebacker. He plays well in space and has the required ball skills to cover. Just all kinds of twitched up. Really fluid and has few athletic limitations, if any. 

Instincts: Scrapes well at LB, he covers well when asked to line up outside, he even shows an advanced pass-rushing skill set when lined up on the edge. The on-field I.Q. appears to be off the charts, and the play recognition stacks up with anybody in the 2021 class. 

Polish: The definition of plug and play prospect. He won’t need to add to much weight, you won’t have to clean up any physical limitations. Could he get attack blockers with a bit more force? Certainly, but everything else is starter caliber upon arrival. 

Bottom Line: This type of click and go ability at linebacker is rarified air. Carter is going to add value as a blitzer at the next level and will be able to play off-ball if need be. We see a slightly smaller Nakobe Dean. Dean’s play strength is off the charts is the difference. Carter is the more fluid athlete at the same stage while Dean is far more physical.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American