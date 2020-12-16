2021 OL Dietrick Pennington Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Dietrick Pennington, an offensive lineman out of Tennessee, has officially signed with Clemson as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

Clemson has officially added one of the top players in the state of Tennessee to its 2021 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington, out of Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, has signed his letter of intent.

The 6-foot-5, 326 pound prospect committed to Clemson back in July, choosing the Tigers over other finalists LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. Trey Adams, Pennington's high school coach told All Clemson at the time that the Tigers are getting one of the more versatile linemen in this class.

"I think Dietrick can play tackle or guard at the next level because of his football IQ and athleticism," Adams said. "Obviously he is more experienced at tackle due to starting there for three years. Dietrick has a tremendous work ethic and a motor that is contagious. He is a team-first guy and great leader."