After experiencing a couple of significant setbacks on the recruiting trail in recent months, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers needed some things to start falling their way again. Over the past few days, that is exactly what happened.

After picking up a commitment from one of the top defensive tackles in the country on Tuesday in Payton Page, the Tigers then got somewhat of a surprise commitment from four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Pennington played his high school football at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tenn. AllClemson.com recently caught up with his high school coach Trey Adams to get some insight into the newest Clemson commit.

"Clemson is getting a young man that loves the game of football," Adams said. "Dietrick has a tremendous work ethic and a motor that is contagious. He is a team-first guy and great leader."

Not only is Pennington a high-energy guy with a non-stop motor, but he also brings the athleticism and versatility that offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell covets in his players. The Tigers make cross-training their offensive linemen a priority, and Pennington should have no issues making that adjustment.

"I think Dietrick can play tackle or guard at the next level because of his football IQ and athleticism," Adams said. "Obviously he is more experienced at tackle due to starting there for three years."

The coaches have put a lot of time and energy into building a culture at Clemson. The kind of culture that breeds success not only on the field but off the field as well. Character is just as important as talent, and according to Adams, Pennington will fit right in with the Tigers.

"Dietrick has been an absolute joy to coach the last 3 years," Adams said. "The energy he brings on the field and in the locker room has been a big part of our culture."

"He is a young man that everyone enjoys to be around. He is the ultimate team-first guy. He will be an unbelievable ambassador for Clemson just like he has been for us here at ECS."