Clemson Coaching Staff Keeping In Touch With 2022 In-State Offensive Linemen

In-state offensive Chase Sweigart told All Clemson that he is still in contact with the Clemson coaching staff and that playing for the Tigers is something he's always wanted to do.

Clemson has already picked up commitments from two offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting cycle and it's possible they could add another player at the position before signing day.

Chase Sweigart, a rising senior at Chapin High School, is a player the coaching staff is still in contact with. The in-state offensive lineman is very familiar with the program, having spent a lot of time on campus over the years.

Sweigart regularly attends Dabo Swinney's high school camps and despite the sessions being canceled last year due to the shutdown, he and his family still made the trip.

"I've spent a lot of time in Clemson," Sweigart told All Clemson. "Been going to camps since second grade. I've gone up there basically every year since. Even when I broke my ankle I still showed up to camp to watch. Even last year for COVID, my family, we kept hotel reservations. We just went up there for a couple of days that we were supposed to be at camp. We just enjoyed our time up there in Clemson."

After having not seen him in two years, Sweigart said the coaching staff came away quite impressed by how much improvement he has made and that they will continue to keep tabs on him throughout his senior season.

"They said they were really impressed since the last time they've seen me; since I hadn't been to camp in two years," Sweigart said. "They said I looked real good. They wanted to see me get a lot of reps and one on ones and they said I looked pretty good out there and that they'll be watching me this season."

Sweigart continues to hear from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on a regular basis.

"Coach Caldwell texted me the other day," Sweigart said. "Just checking in, saying hello, and wishing my family well."

An offer from Clemson is something that Sweigart said he has grown up dreaming about. However, he is well aware of the fact that the Tigers don't just hand those offers out the way some of the other Power-5 schools do.

"It would mean a lot," Sweigart said. "That's always been a dream of mine to play there since I can remember. It's definitely been one of the things I've been wanting to do. But you know, even if that doesn't happen, that's all right too."

The SI All-American candidate said when it comes time to decide on a school, he will be looking for the right fit, not only as a player but as a student. He also wants an environment that will welcome him into the fold with open arms.

"I'm looking for somewhere that I can enjoy my time, even if I'm a student," Sweigart said. "Like how I fit. But I would like a hometown school. Somewhere I can enjoy my time there on campus. A town that's welcoming, with nice people. A great place to go, like from a student's point of view, not just athletes."