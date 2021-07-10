'Mutual Interest' Between Clemson and 2022 Quarterback Prospect From Ohio

Quarterback Judah Holtzclaw was on hand for one of Dabo Swinney's camp sessions back in June and the 2022 quarterback prospect told All Clemson he is still hearing from the Tigers' coaching staff.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the lack of depth Clemson has at the quarterback position heading into the 2021 season.

With Taisun Phommachanh likely out for the season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and both incoming freshman Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor potentially being first-round picks in the upcoming MLB Draft, the Tigers could be faced with the possibility of having two walk-ons behind starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on the depth chart.

One way the coaching staff could add more depth to the roster, if the Tigers were to lose Chandler or Taylor or both, would be to add another quarterback to the 2022 recruiting class. Clemson already has a commitment from Elite 11 MVP Cade Klubnik and while adding another wouldn't help for the upcoming season, it would help solidify the position for future seasons.

Judah Holtzclaw, out of Westerville, Ohio is a player still on Clemson's radar after he worked out for the coaching staff back in June. The SI All-American candidate told All Clemson that attending one of Dabo Swinney's camps is always a great experience.

"The camp experience was great," Holtzclaw said. "I learned a lot and the competition was good. Never disappointing."

Despite not having picked up a Power-5 offer just yet, Holtzclaw said he is really starting to see his recruitment pick up over the summer months.

"Recruitment is going well, picking up as the summer goes on," Holtzclaw said. "Houston, Louisiana, and Youngstown State are showing the most interest as of right now."

However, there is at least one Power-5 program showing some interest. Holtzclaw said that he still hears from the Clemson coaching staff regularly, despite already having secured a commitment from Klubnik.

"I hear from Clemson decently often, enough to where there is still mutual interest," Holtzclaw said. "They are still looking to see how I will develop as a player and that’s pretty much where we are at right now."

At 6-foot-6 and 230-pounds, Holtzclaw is an imposing figure at the quarterback position, and that size, as well as his powerful arm, are things that really stood out during his workout back in June.

"They basically said they love my size and athleticism," Holtzclaw said. "They think I have great power and accuracy throwing the ball."

If the Tigers were to ever pull the trigger on an offer to Holtzclaw, that is something the quarterback said would be truly special. Either way, Holtzclaw is just going to stay the course and focus on being the best player he can be.

"An offer from Clemson would be truly something special, it would be a dream come true," Holtzclaw said. "We’ll see where it goes but I’m just going to keep doing what I can do and see where that takes it."

If that offer were to ever come, though, what Holtzclaw said he is looking for in a school lines up quite well with what Clemson has to offer.

"I’m really looking for somewhere with a family atmosphere and somewhere that brings a competitive edge," Holtzclaw said. "But I have to love the place where I’m going more than for just football, so school is very important as well. So to find somewhere that has all these things is where I want to be.