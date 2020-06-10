2022 Offensive Tackle Target: I've Always Liked Clemson

Clemson's coaching staff has made it clear that the Tigers are focusing on top-tier offensive line talent for the 2020 recruiting cycle, offering both Greenville High School (S.C.) standout Collin Sadler in addition to a rising star from the peach state, Addison Nichols so far this summer.

"My first reaction was that I was very excited because I’ve always liked Clemson and it was great to finally get an offer," he said in an exclusive interview with All Clemson. "They have a fantastic program and I love what they do there."

The 6-5, 270-pound target is a rising junior at Greater Atlanta Christian School where he also plays basketball and is on the track and field team. He stepped into a starting role with the Spartans football squad during his freshman season gaining valuable experience early in his prep career.

During the 2019 season, Nichols earned Region 7-AAA First-Team Offense honors and helped guide the Spartans to a 12-2 record before falling to eventual State Champion Cedar Grove in the Semifinals, 28-18.

Nichols is listed as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation for 2022 and seventh-ranked recruit overall in the state. A commitment from the rising junior would give the Tigers another milestone recruiting victory over Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs. Most recently, 2021 Linebacker Barrett Carter, Running Back Will Shipley and Defensive End Zaire Patterson all chose Clemson over Georgia. Nichols (2022) received an offer from Clemson on June 1.

He already has upward of 30 offers including bids from Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern California, and Tennessee. Nichols said that so far the Buckeyes and Volunteers have stood out the most, but he's looking forward to visiting Clemson.

Nichols stated he is looking for a school with good academics, athletics, and just an overall fun atmosphere. He hopes to announce his commitment no later than summer 2021.

"I do wish to visit when we can. Tennessee and Ohio State for sure (stand out)," Nichols said. "I’d like to be done and committed by this time next year. I’m looking for an academic athletic and fun environment.