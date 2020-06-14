AllClemson
2022 Offensive Tackle Target Nichols: 'I've Always Liked Clemson'

Christopher Hall

Clemson's coaching staff has made it clear that the Tigers are focusing on top-tier offensive line talent for the 2020 recruiting cycle, offering both Greenville High School (S.C.) standout Collin Sadler in addition to a rising star from the peach state, Addison Nichols so far this summer.

"My first reaction was that I was very excited because I’ve always liked Clemson and it was great to finally get an offer," Nichols said in an exclusive interview with All Clemson. "They have a fantastic program and I love what they do there."

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound target is a rising junior at Greater Atlanta Christian School, where he also plays basketball and is on the track and field team. He stepped into a starting role on the football field with the Spartans during his freshman season gaining valuable experience early in his prep career.

During the 2019 season, Nichols earned Region 7-AAA First-Team Offense honors and helped guide the Spartans to a 12-2 record before falling to eventual state champion Cedar Grove in the Semifinals, 28-18.

Nichols is listed as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation for 2022 and seventh-ranked recruit overall in the state, according to 247 Sports. A commitment from the rising junior would give the Tigers another milestone recruiting victory over Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs.

Most recently, 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter, running back Will Shipley and defensive end Zaire Patterson all chose Clemson. Nichols received an offer from Clemson on June 1.

He already has upwards of 30 offers including bids from Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern California, and Tennessee. Nichols said that so far the Buckeyes and Volunteers have stood out the most, but he's looking forward to visiting Clemson.

Nichols is still looking, but he hopes to announce his commitment no later than summer 2021.

"I do wish to visit when we can. Tennessee and Ohio State for sure (stand out)," Nichols said. "I’d like to be done and committed by this time next year. I’m looking for an academic, athletic and fun environment."

Need Leaders? Clemson's Are Already Emerging

Despite not having a typical offseason, Clemson is already in good shape when it comes to finding leaders for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Four-Star Las Vegas Safety Picks Up Clemson Offer

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout Zion Branch honored to earn Clemson offer, speaks highly of the program, and its winning tradition.

Christopher Hall

Monte Lee Just Trying To Figure Out What To Watch On Netflix

Clemson's Monte Lee has occupied his time during the shutdown in a variety of constructive ways, but he is ready for a return to normalcy.

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Tigers Make History Against Cavaliers

Clemson traveled to Charlotte to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. The Tigers looked to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff while capturing a record-breaking fifth consecutive ACC title.

Travis Boland

2022 Upstate Offensive Tackle Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Greenville High School's 2022 junior standout Collin Sadler adds Clemson to his ever-growing list of college offers.

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence?

Zach Lentz

2019 Recap: Clemson routs Gamecocks for Sixth Straight Win in Series

Clemson overcomes goal line turnover-on-downs on the game's opening series but flipped the switch en route to a 38-3 triumph over the Gamecocks.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Board Approves Name Change to Honors College

The school's honors college will be known as Clemson University Honor College after Clemson Board of Trustees approved a name change. The school was formally named the Calhoun Honors College in 1982.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Finds Voice, Platform For Change

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gone from a shy freshman winning a national title in 2018 to an outspoken, key leader with his platform for change on issues like social injustice and racism.

Brad Senkiw

Braves take Strider in Fourth Round

Clemson pitcher shined as a freshman before missing 2019 with injury and a majority of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Boland