2022 Clemson RB Target Commits to Florida

2022 RB Trevor Etienne announced a commitment to Florida during the All-American Bowl telecast on Saturday.

The younger brother of former Clemson standout Travis Etienne chose the Gators over other finalists Clemson and LSU.

"I have nothing but love for Clemson, but I wanted to do something different," Etienne said after the announcement.

Etienne, out of Jennings, Louisiana, was a priority target for the Tigers this cycle and just took an official visit to Clemson last month. However, Etienne will now look to blaze his own path at Florida with former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier now head coach of the Gators.

The Tigers offered the 5-foot-9, 218-pound Etienne back in July of 2020, and while the running back was very familiar with the program due to the time his older brother spent at the school, it wasn't enough to give the Tigers an edge.

Clemson is still looking to add a running back to the 2022 class, and will now turn its attention toward Andrew Paul, out of Dallas, Texas. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller went and watched Paul in action during Dallas Parish's state championship game a few weeks back and the running back announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday.

Paul rushed for 2,616 yards as a senior, averaging just under 10 yards per carry, and is set to visit Clemson on January 21.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!