Elite 2022 In-State Receiver Commits to Clemson

2022 WR Adam Randall Commits to Clemson

Clemson picks up a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach, an SI All-American candidate considered to be one of the top players in the state.
Author:
Publish date:

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers picked up an extra Christmas gift on Friday when 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall announced a commitment to Clemson. 

The 6-foot-3, 198 pound wideout out of Myrtle Beach, is considered one of the top players in the state of South Carolina and one of the top wide receivers in the country.

Randall picked the Tigers over other finalists Oregon, Tennessee, and in-state rival South Carolina. He also had numerous other offers from schools, including Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, to name a few.

Clemson offered the in-state prospect back in September, and Randall told All Clemson at the time that it was the offer he had been waiting on.

"My initial reaction was shock, and I was very excited," Randall said at the time. "I just felt blessed that they would offer me."

Randall, an SI All-American candidate who is planning on enrolling early, also said that the hope was to have his recruitment over fairly early in the process and that the possibility of early playing time would be a factor in his decision.

"I hope to be committed by the beginning of 2021, so I can enroll early," Randall said. "I’m looking for a school that has a great home atmosphere and somewhere that I can go and make an impact."

Randall had 46 catches for 924 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. He is now the third verbal commitment for the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting cycle.  

