2022 Dutch Fork WR Patiently Waiting on Clemson Offer

2022 wide receiver Antonio Williams out of Dutch Fork is patiently waiting on an offer from the Clemson Tigers.

An offer from Clemson is one of the hardest to come by. The Tigers routinely hand out fewer than almost every other Power-5 school in the country.

One player in the 2022 recruiting class still waiting on one of those offers is in-state wide receiver, Antonio Williams. The SI All-American candidate out of Dutch Fork was recently on the Clemson campus for one of Dabo Swinney's camps and while he wasn't able to work out due to an injury, Williams told All Clemson it was a chance to get to know wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham better.

"The visit was amazing," Williams said. "I had a great time with coach Grisham and his family."

Antonio Williams talks with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and WR coach Tyler Grisham

Williams released a list of his ten favorite schools back in May that didn't include Clemson, but that doesn't mean the Tigers aren't factors in his recruitment. Right now South Carolina is considered the front-runner to land him, but an offer from the Tigers could change things considerably.

Whether or not Williams ultimately gets that offer could hinge on what happens with Brenen Thompson, a speedy wideout from Texas. The Tigers offered Thomspon earlier this year and the 5-foot-10 prospect just trimmed his list of favorites down to six, with Clemson making the cut.

However, Thompson has been trending towards Texas as of late, with Oklahoma State also being heavily involved. The Tigers are hoping to get Thompson on campus for an official visit in the fall, though nothing is set in stone as of yet.

With the coaching staff looking to add a slot receiver in this class, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Neither Thomspon nor Williams is expected to make a decision anytime soon, meaning time is on the Tigers' side, and while things seem to be stuck in a holding pattern, for now, Williams still patiently waits on that coveted Clemson offer.

"An offer from Clemson would be great," Williams said.