Tiger Tracker: Clemson Not Among Top Schools for Elite In-State WR

Highly touted 2022 wide receiver Antonio Williams dropped his list of top schools on Monday and Clemson did not make the cut.

One of the top players in the state of South Carolina for the 2022 recruiting cycle is Antonio Williams.

The 4-star receiver out of Dutch Fork in Irmo has started trimming down his list of favorite schools, dropping his Top-15 on Monday. The fact that Clemson was not included caught some by surprise.

However, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have not offered Williams as of yet. Williams is scheduled to visit Clemson on June 6 but will not be able to work out for coaches due to a hamstring issue suffered while running track.

The rival South Carolina Gamecocks are thought to currently be the leaders for Williams but an offer from Clemson would change things dramatically. He is also set to visit South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss in the month of June.

The Tigers already have Adam Randall committed for 2022 and are looking to add a slot receiver to the class and possibly one more outside guy, depending on how things play out.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Williams could fill the slot role, but Clemson has Brenen Thompson at the top of the board, having already offered the speedy wideout from Texas who will not make a decision before taking officials in the fall.

Make no mistake, while the Tigers may not have made Williams' initial Top-15, Clemson is very much in this thing. He isn't expected to make a decision until the fall at the earliest and even if one comes before that, he absolutely will not make one before finding out exactly where he stands with the Clemson coaching staff.

Expect an offer from Clemson to come, probably sooner rather than later. Whether he eventually commits to Clemson likely hinges on what happens with Thompson, something that won't be known anytime in the near future.