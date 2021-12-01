2023 ATH Says Clemson Showed Him 'Lot of Love' On Recent Visit

New Jersey ATH Moussa Kane was back in Clemson for the Tigers blowout win over Wake Forest.

The 2023 prospect, who Clemson is recruiting as a defensive back, worked out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps back in June and was so impressive he picked up an offer on the spot.

This time Kane got to experience a game-day atmosphere and was happy to see the Tigers keep their current home winning streak alive.

"The visit went well," Kane told All Clemson. "Especially cause they won and were able to keep their streak alive. They showed me a lot of love. I was able to do a lot while I was there."

Currently, Kane has more than half a dozen offers, including Boston College, Penn State, Pitt and Purdue. When asked who is recruiting him the hardest, Kane said four schools really stand out.

"Clemson, Penn State, Rutgers and BC," Kane said. "In no particular order."

As for the Tigers, the 2023 prospect said that he is hearing from the coaching staff pretty much daily at this point. If it's not cornerbacks coach Mike Reed reaching out, it's defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who personally extended the offer to Kane back in the summer.

"I usually talk to coach Reed and Venables," Kane said. "They send me some pretty funny graphics basically daily."

While Kane has yet to decide on any kind of timeline regarding a commitment, he does have an idea of what it is he is looking for in a school, and stability among the coaching staff ranks at, or near, the top of the list.

"I want the same staff that recruited me to be there when I am there and to be able to develop me into a football player while being able to obtain my degree."

