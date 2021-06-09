Moussa Kane 'Surprised' by Clemson Offer, Believes He 'Is One Of Best'

2023 cornerback worked out for the Clemson coaching staff over the weekend and was so impressive, earned an offer on the spot.

An offer from Clemson is one of the hardest to come by.

When a relatively unknown prospect comes to campus and turns a workout into one of those offers, you know that player earned it, and that is exactly what Moussa Kane did over the weekend.

Having a dead period in place for more than a year has kept potential prospects from working out for coaches in person, and Kane made the most of one of his first workouts after the dead period was lifted.

"I was one of, if not the best on the field," Kane told All Clemson.

The 2023 cornerback from New Jersey was admittedly caught a little off guard by the offer.

"I was a little bit surprised," Kane said. "But then again, I know my capability and I know what I can do so I wasn't too surprised because I believe I am one of the best cornerbacks in the nation."

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables personally extended the offer and at a time when Kane was relaxing in one of the massage chairs inside the facility.

"I was so happy he offered me,' Kane said. "But I was in one of their like massage chairs. So when he offered me I was kind of stuck so I was trying to celebrate, but I was stuck inside the chair, and I told my coach to come over to turn it off."

Kane made the trip to Clemson with a group of players from his high school along with his coach, who he refers to as Coach George, and the up-and-coming corner said the opportunity to play at Clemson was something his coach told him he would eventually have.

"We talked about this when I was 12 years old," Kane said. "He doesn't watch a lot of football besides us, but he said, 'I don't know why but I have a feeling you going to be able to go to Clemson if you want to.' He said that when I was 12 years old, and I didn't really believe him. Then this happens, almost like a dream come true."

Kane has an outstanding vertical and was impressive in his workout. So much so that he even surprised himself with some of the plays he was able to make on balls.

"Really kind of shocked myself a little bit with some of the catches I made," Kane said. "I was really getting up for the ball, even though like everybody knows I can jump. I'm like five inches away from the world record in the single-leg box jump. Everyone knows I can jump, but not everybody knows I can catch."

His explosiveness and his quickness were also things cornerback's coach Mike Reed really took notice of.

"Seeing me in real-life, seeing how big I was and how explosive I was out of my breaks, helped a lot of the coaches make that decision, especially coach Reed. He was talking about how I was very explosive and very fast with my feet, which he doesn't usually see out of long DB's, such as myself."

The offer from Clemson now gives Kane two Power-5 offers. He was previously offered by Purdue, where he has an older brother enrolled. However, while the thought of going to the same school as his brother is something that intrigues Kane, he said at the end of the day it's his decision.

"(My brother) told me specifically, 'I won't tell you anywhere to go,'" Kane said. "'Go where you feel like you're most comfortable. If it's at Purdue, then go to Purdue.' He doesn't try to persuade me to go to any school because he knows it's my decision at the end of the day."

What the young defensive back is looking for in a school is the same thing most players look for. However, stability among the coaching staff is something really important to Kane.

"A great environment, and a great relationship with the coaching staff," Kane said. "And being able to be coached by the same coach that recruited me. Because sometimes a lot of coaches, like if there's a bad year, everybody gets fired and you have a whole new coaching staff, scheme, and a lot of stuff goes wrong."

Don't expect a decision anytime soon, though. Kane still wants to take more visits and doesn't want to rush into anything.

"I'm not sure when I'm going to commit but when I do commit I'll be 100% sure about that school, but you're definitely gonna visit more schools."