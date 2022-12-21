2023 CB Avieon Terrell Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 CB Avieon Terrell has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot defensive back, out of Westlake, (Atlanta, Ga.), is the younger brother of former Tigers' standout A.J. Terrell, and committed to Clemson in June. He had 22 offers in total and chose the Tigers over other finalists Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

"Clemson just felt like home," Terrell told Sports Illustrated. "I really couldn't build a better relationship with anyone else. It was just home for me from the beginning."

Terrell, who is considered a fringe Top 250 talent, was the first player in the 2023 class to pick up a Clemson offer way back in April of 2020.

"I was their first 2023 offer," Terrell said. "That always meant a lot to me. It was only right because it was home.

As a senior, the blue-chip prospect had 33 tackles with four interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown. On the offensive side, he reeled in 20 catches for 427 yards, with five touchdowns.

Terrell is one of three takes at corner in the class and is set to enroll in the summer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/