Breaking: DB Aveion Terrell Finds 'Home', Details Clemson Commitment Decision

2023 Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake cornerback Aveion Terrell announced his college decision moments ago via social media. Before the announcement, the standout 6', 180lbs cornerback sat down with Sports Illustrated All-American to detail his decision to commit to Clemson.

"Clemson just felt like home," Terrell said of his decision to choose Dabo Swinney's program. "I really couldn't build a better relationship with anyone else. It was just home for me from the beginning."

Terrell told the Clemson staff last Wednesday of his decision to be a Tiger, and needless to say, the reaction was as expected.

"They told me I made their day," he said of this. "They were very happy when I got on the phone with them."

Terrell has been familiar with Swinney and the Clemson program dating back to his older brother, A.J.'s, recruiting process. So this familiarity with the head coach and the staff was key in him following his brother's footsteps to Death Valley.

"I was their first 2023 offer," Terrell said of this. "That always meant a lot to me. It was only right because it was home. We have been talking about recruiting since. Coach (Mike) Reed is my guy. We talk every single day. I told Coach Reed that I was going to take my officials and stuff, then do Clemson last, and even then, they told me they'd be waiting. I just couldn't do it because my relationship was not going to be better anywhere else. I just locked in with Coach Reed."

Clemson's vision for how he can fit at the defensive back position was key, as they view his versatility to have the upside to be their number one cornerback in the future.

"They said they want to play me anywhere," Terrell said of what the Clemson staff has told him about his decision. "Wherever the other team's best receiver is, that is where they want to put me. It means a lot to me because once I get comfortable in their program, it means I can be in their top corner. I just have to go in there and work and stay humble."

Aveion will follow his older brother, who was a 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick via Clemson's, footsteps to Death Valley.

"A.J. was excited," the younger Terrell said of his brother's reaction. "He was happy. He always wanted me to go to Clemson. Even when I told him I was going on other visits, he would tell me, 'bro, you know where home is at.' A.J. was happy when I committed."

So with a commitment now locked in and his recruitment "shut down," what kind of player are the Tigers getting in Terrell?

"They are getting a dawg," Terrell said of what kind of player the Tigers are getting in him. "A humble beast. A leader. A worker. All of it."