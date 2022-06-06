Skip to main content

Breaking: DB Aveion Terrell Finds 'Home', Details Clemson Commitment Decision

2023 Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake cornerback Aveion Terrell announced his college decision moments ago via social media. Before the announcement, the standout 6', 180lbs cornerback sat down with Sports Illustrated All-American to detail his decision to commit to Clemson.

"Clemson just felt like home," Terrell said of his decision to choose Dabo Swinney's program. "I really couldn't build a better relationship with anyone else. It was just home for me from the beginning."

Terrell told the Clemson staff last Wednesday of his decision to be a Tiger, and needless to say, the reaction was as expected.

"They told me I made their day," he said of this. "They were very happy when I got on the phone with them."

Terrell has been familiar with Swinney and the Clemson program dating back to his older brother, A.J.'s, recruiting process. So this familiarity with the head coach and the staff was key in him following his brother's footsteps to Death Valley.

"I was their first 2023 offer," Terrell said of this. "That always meant a lot to me. It was only right because it was home. We have been talking about recruiting since. Coach (Mike) Reed is my guy. We talk every single day. I told Coach Reed that I was going to take my officials and stuff, then do Clemson last, and even then, they told me they'd be waiting. I just couldn't do it because my relationship was not going to be better anywhere else. I just locked in with Coach Reed."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clemson's vision for how he can fit at the defensive back position was key, as they view his versatility to have the upside to be their number one cornerback in the future. 

"They said they want to play me anywhere," Terrell said of what the Clemson staff has told him about his decision. "Wherever the other team's best receiver is, that is where they want to put me. It means a lot to me because once I get comfortable in their program, it means I can be in their top corner. I just have to go in there and work and stay humble."

Aveion will follow his older brother, who was a 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick via Clemson's, footsteps to Death Valley. 

"A.J. was excited," the younger Terrell said of his brother's reaction. "He was happy. He always wanted me to go to Clemson. Even when I told him I was going on other visits, he would tell me, 'bro, you know where home is at.' A.J. was happy when I committed."

So with a commitment now locked in and his recruitment "shut down," what kind of player are the Tigers getting in Terrell?

"They are getting a dawg," Terrell said of what kind of player the Tigers are getting in him. "A humble beast. A leader. A worker. All of it."

ACFD38E3-BA0C-4050-94EB-FA8B5B4B1C60
Football

Prized Alabama Defensive End Hunter Osborne Talks Top Six, Recruitment Process, & Game

By Matt RayMay 25, 2022
Rico Flores ESPN Elite Cropped
Football

WR Rico Flores Says Finalists 'Neck-and-neck' Ahead of Summer Decision

By Max TorresMay 17, 2022
F55C7E8F-78B7-4FAF-AFC2-067BDFB9D42F
Football

Mississippi Safety John Slaughter Talks Upcoming Visit Plans, Recruitment

By Matt RayMay 10, 2022
IMG_6134
Football

Prized Transfer WR Jaylon Robinson Sets Final Official Visit, Commitment Date

By Matt RayMay 9, 2022
USATSI_15149482_168390308_lowres
Football

Electric Receiver Jaylon Robinson Details Transfers Recruitment

By Matt RayMay 8, 2022
A581D91A-F04C-411D-ABE8-C1FA706D9505
Football

Peach State Linebacker Telander Looks Ahead to Busy Month of June, Details Recruiting Plans

By Matt RayMay 6, 2022
079704C8-2DDD-4242-B778-91EFEA519810
Football

Inside the Recruitment of Elite DB Tony Mitchell

By Matt RayApr 27, 2022
CB5FF12A-B8C2-406A-9777-E5B242BEBA91
Football

Inside The Game Of Alabama Safety Sylvester Smith

By Matt RayApr 12, 2022