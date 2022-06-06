Clemson has added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class.

Legacy recruit and 2023 CB Avieon Terrell announced a commitment on Monday, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of Westlake High in Atlanta, is the younger brother of former Clemson corner A.J. Terrell, who was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Clemson just felt like home," Terrell told Matt Ray of Sports Illustrated. "I really couldn't build a better relationship with anyone else. It was just home for me from the beginning."

Terrell picked up his offer from Clemson back in April of 2020, becoming the first member of the 2023 class to announce an official offer. He was most recently on campus last Wednesday for a visit, the first day of the Dabo Swinney high school camps.

"I was their first 2023 offer," Terrell said. "That always meant a lot to me. It was only right because it was home. We have been talking about recruiting since. Coach (Mike) Reed is my guy. We talk every single day. I told Coach Reed that I was going to take my officials and stuff, then do Clemson last, and even then, they told me they'd be waiting. I just couldn't do it because my relationship was not going to be better anywhere else. I just locked in with Coach Reed."

The addition of Terrell now gives Clemson five verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, two of which are cornerbacks, and continues some recent momentum on the recruiting trail. Not only are the Tigers coming off a big recruiting event over the weekend in which they gained a lot of traction with some of its top priorities, but this is also the second addition at corner in the past three weeks after Branden Strozier announced a commitment back on May 20.

All Clemson's Take: While the recruiting services seem split on where Terrell ranks, his film shows a legitimate blue-chip talent, who is arguably one of the Top-250 players in the class. Terrell really showed out at a recent Rivals camp, earning defensive MVP honors. He will need a little more bulk but is long and athletic and under the tutelage of Mike Reed should develop into a quality Power-5 corner.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!