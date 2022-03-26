Jarvis Green grew up rooting for the Clemson Tigers.

Being an in-state prospect, Green has visited Clemson on multiple occasions. The latest visit came on the Tigers' latest junior day earlier this month, and as it has been on previous occasions, it was the coaching staff and culture that stood out most.

"What stood out the most was that the coaches are chill and like to make a lot of jokes," Green told All Clemson. "They just bond like a family."

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller has served as one of Green's primary recruiters and the 2023 running back out of Dutch Fork said the two have now developed a close relationship.

"My relationship with coach Spiller is great," Green said. "I hear from him about every week."

Green, a former teammate of incoming freshman wideout Antonio Williams, is coming off of a strong junior campaign that saw the running back rush for more than 1,700 yards and average close to nine yards per carry. He added another 448 receiving yards and scored 39 total touchdowns, on his way to earning all-state honors.

To date, Clemson has offered just three running backs in the 2023 class. However, Green remains patient, hopeful that an offer from the school he grew up rooting for, will eventually come.

"An offer from Clemson would mean a lot," Green said. "Because Clemson is my dream school. I grew up a Clemson fan since I’m from South Carolina."

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back has already planned a return visit, as the running back will be on hand for the Tigers' spring game. He's also getting interest from Wake Forest and East Carolina, as well as a number of other schools.

While Green has no timetable in mind regarding a decision, he does already know what it is that he's looking for in a school and culture will be of the utmost importance.

"What I'm looking is for to have a family bond with the coaches," Green said. "And just for the school to feel like home."

