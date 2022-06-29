Clemson has once again gone into Texas and added another big piece to what is shaping up to be a phenomenal 2023 recruiting class as OL Harris Sewell has committed to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect out of Periman High in Odesa, Texas, chose Clemson over other finalists Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell picked up his offer from the Tigers last November, just after his visit for the Florida State game, and really started to trend Clemson's way throughout the spring. He was one of many players to take an official visit that first weekend in June. He also visited Texas A&M this month.

Sewell is a legit Top-100 talent, and one of the five-best interior linemen in the 2023 class, meaning this is a monumental get for first-year OL coach Thomas Austin. He is the second offensive lineman to commit in the 2023 class, joining Ian Reed, who is arguably a Top-250 talent himself, and also out of the state of Texas.

Clemson now sits at 15 overall commitments, with the month of June the best to date under head coach Dabo Swinney. Since the Tigers' big recruiting event held on the first weekend in June, the program has picked up an eye-popping 12 verbal pledges, and the hot streak looks like it just might continue into the month of July.

All Clemson's Take: Sewell's upside can not be overstated. Adds an immediate injection of talent to the offensive line room and brings that physicality and nastiness that coaches crave in offensive linemen. He's powerful, has a nonstop motor, and plays through the whistle on every play. Multiple year starter on the interior.

