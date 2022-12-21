2023 WR Noble Johnson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 WR Noble Johnson has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound player, out of Rockwall (Tx.), committed to the Tigers in June over other finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Johnson earned his offer after an impressive showing, working out for the coaching staff on the second day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps last summer. In total, the talented wideout had offers from 30 schools, with some of the most notable being Miami, Texas A&M, LSU and USC.

During his senior season, the blue-chip talent had 51 catches for 865 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception. As a junior, he had 49 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/