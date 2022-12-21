Skip to main content
2023 WR Noble Johnson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 WR Noble Johnson has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
2023 WR Noble Johnson has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound player, out of Rockwall (Tx.), committed to the Tigers in June over other finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Johnson earned his offer after an impressive showing, working out for the coaching staff on the second day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps last summer. In total, the talented wideout had offers from 30 schools, with some of the most notable being Miami, Texas A&M, LSU and USC.

During his senior season, the blue-chip talent had 51 catches for 865 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception. As a junior, he had 49 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

