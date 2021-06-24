Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Acting as 'Older Brother' to 2023 WR Omaree Walker

2023 wide receiver Omaree Walker and cousin of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, talks to All Clemson about his recent visit and how Boyd is serving as a mentor during his recruitment.

Dabo Swinney's high school camps have become a popular destination for thousands of kids each year, with some traveling from halfway across the country to attend.

Omaree Walker, out of Don Bosco Prep, traveled down from New Jersey with his family for one of the sessions and the 2023 wide receiver told All Clemson it was quite the learning experience.

"I liked it, I liked it a lot," Walker said. "I think I learned a lot from the coaches, especially the receiver coaches. They welcomed me and I was glad I got to go out there and show my face, show my skills, and show my talent."

Walker is the cousin of former Clemson star quarterback Tajh Boyd and has become quite familiar with the program over the years. He said that Boyd has served as somewhat of an older brother to him as he begins the recruiting process.

"I'm in Jersey, but we talk here and there about football," Walker said. "Especially because, you know, he's like a bigger, older brother to me. He's been in my shoes before so he's just helping me, going along the journey with me, and being that person for me."

One of the biggest lessons Walker said he has learned from Boyd up to this point is that Clemson is a place for kids that are serious about developing as football players.

"He told me it's for the dogs," Walker said. "If football is not something that you want to do in life, like for real, for real, then it's not where you want to be. But if it's something I really want to take seriously, then that's the place to be."

Walker has already picked up offers from Syracuse and Duke and during the camp at Clemson, the up-and-coming wideout spent a lot of time picking up pointers from wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

"He was giving me a lot of pointers," Walker said. "Actually, there's a lot of things that as receivers, we work on a lot of things. We can be a sponge to things, we can gather a lot of information from (former receivers) because they've been in our shoes before, so they know a lot more than we do ourselves."

He said Grisham was very encouraged with the precision with which he runs his routes. At the same time, he also told him some areas in which he needed to improve, which included being more precise in his cuts.

"(He liked) my effort and my routes," Walker said. "They really liked my routes. They wish I had a little bit more size, though."

The rising junior said that an offer from Clemson is the ultimate goal for many kids, including himself.

"That would mean everything," Walker said. "Clemson is like a school that every kid dreams of going to. It's one of the top schools that you just grow up watching."

Whatever school Walker does ultimately end up choosing to attend, it will be one with coaches that can relate to their players, as well as a team that has a bright future on the offensive side of the ball.

"Number one, quarterback," Walker said. "Quarterback is everything. You can't do anything without a good quarterback. And number two, you got to also have good linemen. Your quarterback can't get the ball out if you don't got time. And a good coaching staff. One that I can relate to and that I'm in good hands with."