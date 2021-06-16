4-Star 2023 QB 'Loved' Clemson Visit, Looking for School That Feels Like Home

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class, Nico Iamaleava, was on campus last weekend taking in what Clemson is all about and working out for the Tigers coaching staff.

If you aren't familiar with the name Nico Iamaleava, you will be.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect from Downey, California is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He recently spent some time in Clemson, taking in the sights with his father, while also working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

Iamaleava, the cousin of starting quarterback D.J. UIagalelei, took a few minutes to recap his experience with All Clemson, saying that the facilities on campus aren't quite what he's accustomed to seeing out on the west coast.

"I loved the visit, love the facility," Iamaleava said. "It was new, different than like Cali, so yeah, it was just a great experience for me to visit a high-level collegiate school like that."

The future SI All-American candidate said it's far too early in the process to even start thinking about any potential favorites and that right now he's just focused on bonding with as many coaches as possible.

"I'm still young right now so I'm not, I haven't really looked into all that," Iamaleava said. "There's probably gonna be some characteristics I look for in the future but as of right now I'm just looking at building relationships with coaches."

As far as his workout goes, Iamaleava was quite impressive. The arm strength is unbelievable, and his accuracy is off the charts.

While he did not come away with an offer, Iamaleava said the coaches have made it clear who their top quarterback targets in the 2023 class were and that he and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter have already started to hit it off.

"They told me I did good," Iamaleava said. "I knew going into the camp, like who their top prospects was; it was me and Arch (Manning). The coaches said I did good out there and hope to see me again. They kept it short and simple, but definitely starting to build a great relationship with coach Streeter."

Next up for the highly-touted quarterback are some visits to schools in his home state of California, before heading east once again.

"I'm going to visit the Cali schools," Iamaleava said. "SC (Southern Cal), UCLA, then I'm planning on going to Texas, Florida, Miami. That's pretty much it as of right now, got to talk to my dad about it."

When asked what it is he's looking for in a school, Iamaleava said it was still too early to really talk specifics. However, he does know one of his top priorities will be finding the right coaching staff, one he can cultivate a meaningful relationship with.

"Right now I'm just building relationships with coaches," Iamaleava said. "You know, every college has great facilities and stuff like that but it's really where I feel home at, where I feel most comfortable with."